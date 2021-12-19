Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.85. 1,528,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,985. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

