$0.47 EPS Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,737,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,527,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 926,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,476. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.