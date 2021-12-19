$0.47 EPS Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,737,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,527,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 926,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,476. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.