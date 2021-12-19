Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

CIAFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 20,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

