Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intrusion by 1,010.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intrusion by 77.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intrusion by 4.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 72.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,157 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 313.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 97,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,852. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTZ. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

