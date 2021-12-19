Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 5,156 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.