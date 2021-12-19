Nestree Market Capitalization Tops $28.68 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 115.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 132% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $176.40 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,911.25 or 0.99517688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00032543 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.62 or 0.00909276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

