Analysts Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) PT at $68.00

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,360. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

