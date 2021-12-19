Analysts Set Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) PT at C$7.18

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

ITR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

CVE:ITR traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.59. 102,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,519. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.32. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$2.55 and a one year high of C$5.16. The company has a market cap of C$160.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

