The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.35. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,409. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 93.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 891,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,169,000 after buying an additional 431,868 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

