Hacken Token Market Cap Reaches $48.14 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $48.14 million and $2.57 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,047,318 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

