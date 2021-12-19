PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

