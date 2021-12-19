Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

