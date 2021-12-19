Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 551 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

