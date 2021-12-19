Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $223.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.53 and its 200-day moving average is $246.44. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

