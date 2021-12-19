Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,158,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

