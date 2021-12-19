Motco Has $210,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Motco lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Target were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 8.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 6.2% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Target by 300.0% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day moving average is $246.44. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

