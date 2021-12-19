LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 393,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 79,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,268. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

