Short Interest in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Grows By 40.0%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock remained flat at $$32.39 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 315. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

