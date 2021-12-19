Tranchess (CHESS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $53.40 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00004183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $100.98 million and approximately $53.40 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,911.25 or 0.99517688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00032543 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.62 or 0.00909276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,208,520 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

