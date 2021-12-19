$1.01 EPS Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. SLM posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of SLM by 3,661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after buying an additional 3,068,778 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SLM by 801.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SLM by 11.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,400 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,192. SLM has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

