Analysts Expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Silvergate Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

