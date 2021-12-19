Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.8% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,892.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,737.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

