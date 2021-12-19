Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 615 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $271.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.21 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

