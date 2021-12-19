Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases 962 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day moving average of $257.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

