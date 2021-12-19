Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 21.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $80,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 81,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 312,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $235.44. 4,453,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.82 and its 200 day moving average is $229.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

