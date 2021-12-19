Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 58,179 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 78,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 201,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 87,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.