Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $381.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.56 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.