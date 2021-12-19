Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Update

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 976,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 809,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Creatd by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Creatd by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 218,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 6.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 602,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Creatd has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

