Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expands By 21.4%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 640,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PolarityTE in the second quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PolarityTE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PolarityTE by 360.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PolarityTE by 1,597.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

PTE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

