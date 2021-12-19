Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Increases By 21.1%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,678. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

