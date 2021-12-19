Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Increases By 21.1%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,678. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.