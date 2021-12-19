The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 7,232,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,732. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

