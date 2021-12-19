$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. 5,799,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

