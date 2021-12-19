Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Lordstown Motors reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lordstown Motors.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05.
Shares of RIDE stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,864,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,703,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $31.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 124.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 99,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 62.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
