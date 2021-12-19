Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Lordstown Motors reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have commented on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of RIDE stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,864,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,703,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 124.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 99,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 62.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

