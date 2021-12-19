Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

