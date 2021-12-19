TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $487.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $496.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.31 and its 200 day moving average is $424.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

