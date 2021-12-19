Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 278 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $932.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,030.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $810.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

