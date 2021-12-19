Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 2,356 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

