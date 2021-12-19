Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

