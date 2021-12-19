Analysts Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.96. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,964,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

