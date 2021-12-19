Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,443 shares of company stock worth $1,916,326. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,374,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,580,000 after buying an additional 588,126 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. 17,967,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

