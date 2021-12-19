Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.47. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

