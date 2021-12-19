TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,480 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

