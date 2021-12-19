Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

XOM opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

