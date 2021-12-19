Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,759. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.