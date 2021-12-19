Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,793 shares of company stock worth $2,081,126. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $266,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 432,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $67.22. 1,387,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,412. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

ADC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.