TradeStars (TSX) Trading Up 85.9% This Week

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $69,424.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TradeStars has traded 85.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.26 or 0.08258722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00076945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.10 or 0.99960314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK



