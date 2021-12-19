Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report $67.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the highest is $68.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $276.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:III traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,486. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.