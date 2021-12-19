SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.47 Million

Analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce $54.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $55.00 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $191.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $204.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $219.46 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $229.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPNE. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 86.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,213. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $462.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

