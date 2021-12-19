Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 421 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

RTX stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.