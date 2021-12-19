Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

